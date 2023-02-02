Home

Consider Work From Home: This Country Asks Residents to Stay Indoors As Air Quality Reaches ‘Unhealthy Level’

Bangkok Air Pollution: Bangkok and neighbouring Thai provinces are witnessing a massive surge in air pollution prompting authorities to take measures to improve the situation. The officials have asked urge people to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor activity. The PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The government has also asked people to wear face masks outdoors and consider working from home on Thursday and Friday.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about people’s health, especially those in vulnerable groups, and advises them to wear sanitary or N95 masks when leaving the house, and to avoid prolonged outdoor activities,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

PM Prayut also urged government agencies and businesses to let staff work from home to reduce air pollution from traffic.

Anucha advised those who have to leave their homes to wear a face mask and check the air quality in their area via websites or apps. He said that those with chronic health problems or respiratory symptoms should consult a doctor before doing outdoor activities.

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Updates:

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast that PM2.5 levels would rise across much of the country on Thursday and Friday

According to the TMD, the conditions would improve from Saturday as winds pick up and start dispersing the air pollution.

AQI readings of above 100 are considered unhealthy.

Levels that cross 200 are regarded as very unhealthy, while those beyond 300 are considered hazardous.

Residents complained of poor visibility and trouble breathing.

Bangkok’s air quality is currently the sixth-worst in the world, according to Swiss air quality tracking platform IQAir.

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department

Thailand’s pollution control department said “stagnant weather conditions” and vehicle emissions together with seasonal fires on agricultural lands were exacerbating the air quality.

“We have to intensify (efforts to tackle pollution) by encouraging people to work from home. For schools…they might have to avoid outdoor activities in order to prevent impacts on children’s health,” the department’s director general said.