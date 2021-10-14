Dhaka: In a shocking state of affairs, several incidents of attacks and vandalism on Durga Puja pandals and idols have been reported from Bangladesh. In the last 24 hours, over three incidents of vandalism on Durga idols and pandals have been reported in various parts of the country.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Sourav Ganguly Spotted at Neighbourhood Pandal on Maha Ashtami, Says No Biriyani This Year

The worst incident took place at Nanua Dighi in Comilla on Wednesday evening where Durga Puja pandal was attacked by a mob. As per reports, the idol of Durga was thrown into a pond after the mob turned furious over reports that a copy of the Holy Quran was placed at the feet of Goddess Durga. Also Read - Navratri 2021, Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Tithi And Mantra

In some parts of the country, violence erupted after some posts on social media alleged desecration of the Quran at a puja venue. Media reports claim at least three people were killed in an attack on a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh. Also Read - Durga Puja 2021 Goes Digital: These Pandals Are Offering Online Darshan | Watch Video to Find Out

Following the violence in Comilla, incidents of vandalism were also reported from temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua.

Spreading rumors of insulting the Qur'an, the puja mandapa of Nanua Dighi par in Comilla was attacked. https://t.co/KmljSISWFu pic.twitter.com/4oM1gS46yJ — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) October 13, 2021

To bring the angry mob under control, the government has reportedly deployed paramilitary forces in the areas where violence took place.

Various photos of the puja mandap being vandalized by miscreants were shared on social media by Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council.

“A scandalous day in the history of Bangladesh… We cannot publish in a tweet what has happened in the last 24 hours. The Hindus of Bangladesh saw the real faces of some people. We don’t know what will happen in the future. But the Hindus of Bangladesh will never forget Durga Puja in 2021…” the council further said.

Prior to this, similar incidents were also reported from Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka and Kotwali in Chittagong.