Dhaka: Number of people on Monday staged a protest in Bangladesh after police officers fired at a crowd killing at least 4 people and injuring 50 others, a report by AFP said.

The police told the news agency that they had opened fire because around 20, 000 Muslims were demanding that young Hindu man on Bhola island be executed for writing blasphemous messages on Facebook, defaming Prophet Mohammed. This is being deemed as the country’s deadliest religious riots till date.

In the firing, four people died and 50 were injured. Further, seven people are being said to be in critical condition in a hospital.

Following the incident, thousands of Muslims across the country were seen shouting slogans, demanding the cops involved in the incident be put on trial.

“This is not acceptable. Police have illegally and unconstitutionally opened fire on the protesters,” a madrasa student told AFP.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the Hindu man’s account was hacked by a Muslim man and used to “spread lies”.

No arrests have been made so far.

As of now, many protesters are being investigated, the AFP report said.

This is not the first time that such a thing is happening. In 2016, Muslims, who comprise 90 per cent of the population in Bangladesh, had targeted Hindu temples over a Facebook post that allegedly mocked one of Islam’s holiest sites.