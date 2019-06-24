Dhaka: A least four people were killed, and around 100 others hurt after a train derailed in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar. As per reports, the train fell into a canal when the bridge it was travelling on collapsed.

The fire service official told Xinhua news agency that the accident took place at around 11.50 PM on Sunday.

According to the official, one of the carriages of the Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from Sylhet, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal’s banks.

According to the official, rescue services were at the scene and the death toll might increase.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

(with agency inputs)