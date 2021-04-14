Dhaka: In an effort to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases, the Bangladeshi government has announced a complete lockdown in the country from Wednesday, April 14, 2021. As per updates from the government, the 8-day-long lockdown will be in place till April 21. The Cabinet Division on Monday had issued a circular with the directives to be effective from 6 AM on Wednesday to the midnight of April 21. Also Read - Coronavirus India Live Updates April 14, 2021: PM Modi to Chair COVID Conference With Governors Today

As per the order from the government, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will be closed. But the ban will not be applicable to airports, land ports and maritime ports and their offices.

During the lockdown period, markets and shopping malls will remain closed, but restaurants and hotels to remain open from morning till evening but only for takeaway or online services.

The government in its order said no one will be allowed to go outside except for trips for the absolute necessity such as medicine and daily essentials, medical treatment, and burial or funeral.

According to the directives, all public transport services will be suspended, but goods-laden vehicles, production system and emergency services will not come under the purview of the lockdown.

Also offices, employees and transports involved in law and order enforcement and emergency services, relief distribution, health service, electricity, water, gas/fuel, fire service, activities at ports, telephone and Internet, telecommunication and other services will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Moreover, the factories and industries will remain open under the authorities’ arrangement, maintaining health safety guidelines.

In the meantime, the Bangladesh government has also announced plans to ban all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday. “All international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended from April 14 to 20,” DPA news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) as saying in a statement.

Speaking to news agency IANS, CAAB’s Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said that more than 500 flights will be cancelled because of the ban.

Apart from this, the authorities imposed a ban on air passengers from Europe and 12 other countries on April 3.

Bangladesh, which reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus last March, reported its highest single-day increase in infections on April 9, with 7,462 cases. So far, the country has reported some 684,756 cases and 9,739 deaths.

(With inputs from IANS)