Dhaka: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Bangladesh government has announced a nationwide strict lockdown for a week from June 28 (Monday). Amid the ongoing resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country, the government has also asked its people to avoid non-essential trips. The announcement was made on Friday, hours after the health authorities reported the country's second-highest daily deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 108 new fatalities and 5,869 new confirmed cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 878,804 with 13,976 deaths. The daily infection rate rose to 21.22 per cent, up from 15 per cent a week ago. Amid the dramatic surge in infections, public experts fear that the pandemic in Bangladesh could take a catastrophic turn.

Bangladesh's Press Information Department (PID) said, "The lockdown would be in place for seven days from June 28." It said all offices including government, semi-government, and private offices will be closed from Monday. No one will be allowed to go outside except for trips for the absolute necessity, it noted. Amid an uptrend in the new cases, river transport and railway and bus operations have already been suspended in the country, with the only exception for emergency services.

All kinds of transports, except for those carrying emergency supplies, ambulances and vehicles for healthcare services and media, will also remain suspended from Monday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told the media that they were all set to impose a complete shutdown any time. Dhaka Tribune reported that the government was forced to impose a nationwide lockdown for one week from April 5 to contain the spread of infections as COVID-19 cases kept growing at an alarming rate since mid-March.