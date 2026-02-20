Home

Bangladesh announces opening visa center in Silchar, Assam as Dhaka resumes visa service for Indian citizens under Tarique Rahman

During his election campaign, Tariq Rahman repeatedly stated that if he came to power, he would maintain good relations with all neighbouring countries.

New Delhi: The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has lifted the ban on visa services for Indian citizens. The interim government of Muhammad Yunus imposed this ban in December last year. The lifting of the ban comes after nearly two months. This is being seen as a sign of the Tarique Rahman-led government’s commitment to maintaining good relations with India. Tarique took the oath as PM on Tuesday this week.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Commission reopened its consular operations on Friday, 20 February 2026, morning for all visa categories, including tourist and medical visas. The resumption of visa services reflects the efforts of the BNP leadership and Tariq Rahman to improve relations between Bangladesh and India. Relations with India are economically and strategically important for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh visa center to open in Silchar

The steps taken regarding visa services for India clearly indicate that Rahman intends to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical work on this issue. A Bangladesh visa center will also be opened in Silchar, Assam.

Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, Ruhul Amin, stated that there is a high demand for visas to Bangladesh from the Barak Valley, comprising the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, which is why the decision was made to open a visa center there. The date for the Bangladesh visa center’s opening has not yet been finalized.

India also softens its stance

India has also indicated a softening of its stance on Bangladesh. Aniruddha Das, India’s senior consular officer in Sylhet, stated that Delhi is preparing to resume all visa services for Bangladeshi citizens. Das stated that medical and double-entry visas are currently being issued. Other categories will also be restored soon, normalizing Indian visa processing.

India and Bangladesh relations were very good during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. The Delhi-Dhaka relationship began to drift apart after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024 and the arrival of Yunus. This strained relationship reached a peak in December last year. Tarique Rahman has indicated that he will mend things after coming to power.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.