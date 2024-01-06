Bangladesh Pre-Poll Violence: 4 Killed As Train Catches Fire, Several Indians Believed To Be On Board

At least four people were killed after an intercity Benapole Express train caught fire in Bangladesh's Gopibagh on Friday night. Local media reported that some Indian citizens were also travelling in the train.

Dhaka: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed in Bangladesh’s Gopibagh after an intercity Benapole Express train caught fire on Friday, Dhaka Tribune reported. The incident occurred around 9 pm when unidentified miscreants set fire to five compartments of the train. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The victims could not be identified yet. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Mahid Uddin alleged that the Benapole Express train fire was a ‘planned attack.’ Somoy News reported that some Indian citizens were also travelling by train.

It is worth noting that, the incident took place just two days ahead of Bangladesh’s general elections.

“We cannot say for sure who carried out the arson attack but it is sabotage for sure,” he said.

The official added that those who carried out the attack will be brought under the law. “Such behaviour towards common people, children and women are inhumane.”

He further said that the people who committed the crime might have disguised themselves as passengers, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, Ashraf Hossain, sub-inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said that they received a fire report from the emergency service number around 9:07 pm.

However, police officials are still fearing that people could be trapped inside the train, Dhaka Tribune reported. Further investigation is underway.

