6 Dead, Several Injured In Blast At Oxygen Plant In Bangladesh’s Chittagong

The explosion shook the buildings in the nearby area within a range of two square kilometres. Several objects were seen flying from the oxygen plant in the Chittagong area after the massive explosion.

Chittagong Oxygen Plant Blast: At least six people were killed while 30 others were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant in Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) area of Chittagong’s Sitakunda upazila in Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon. The explosion shook the buildings in the nearby area within a range of two square kilometres. Several objects were seen flying from the oxygen plant in the Chittagong area after the massive explosion.

🇧🇩 : 6 dead, several injured after an explosion and fire at an oxygen plant in Chittagong, #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/aZF1yLAZ7Z — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) March 4, 2023

Those killed included, 5 people who were inside the plant at the time explosion occurred while a 65-year-old Shamshul Alam, who was sitting at his shop Kadam Rasul Bazar – about a kilometre away from the oxygen plant – died after a metal object fell on him following the massive explosion.

According to Alam’s brother Mowlana Obaidul Mostafa, a metal object, weighing around 250-300kg, fell on top of him after the explosion and he was killed on the spot.

According to the fire officials, the explosion took place around 4:30 pm. On receiving information, nine fire tenders from Sitakunda and Kumira Fire Service were collectively rushed to the spot. It took the personnel more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

