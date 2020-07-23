Dhaka: The COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh have touched 213,254 with 2,744 new infections, health officials said on Wednesday. Also Read - Bakrid Celebrations to be Held at Home, Up to 5 People in Mosques, No Animal Slaughter in Public: UP Govt

The country has registered 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 2,751, the officials added.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing that 12,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country, Xinhua news agency reported. The fatality rate is now 1.29 per cent, and the current recovery rate is 54.96 per cent.

The total number of recovered patients in the country is 117,202 including 1,805 new recoveries, said Sultana.