India lodges strong objection after incorrect map of Kashmir displayed in Bangladesh, shown as part of Pakistan

Pooja Kumari Jha said, "The map of India displayed here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, and I believe the map presented here is not accurate."

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PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: The Modi government has strongly objected to the display of an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir at a seminar held in Dhaka, where the region was shown as part of Pakistan. The map was presented by a former Bangladeshi ambassador during the seminar. Coincidentally, Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, was present at the event. She immediately objected to the map and firmly stated before the audience that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, and that the map being displayed was incorrect. Following her objection, the former Bangladeshi ambassador apologized and said the map was only symbolic.

What is the controversy over the incorrect map of India?

The seminar was organized by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and attended by diplomats from several countries. Representing India, Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, participated in the event. The disputed map of India was displayed during the keynote address delivered by former Bangladeshi ambassador Tariq A. Karim. Pooja Kumari Jha stood up from the audience and immediately raised an objection to the depiction.

Former Bangladeshi Ambassador Issues Clarification

Pooja Kumari Jha said, “The map of India displayed here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, and I believe the map presented here is not accurate.” Responding to the Indian diplomat’s objection, former Bangladeshi ambassador Tariq A. Karim offered a clarification. He said that the map was intended solely for symbolic purposes and was not meant to depict actual international boundaries.