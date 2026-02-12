Home

Bangladesh Election 2026: BNP’s Tarique Rahman leads in vote counting, emerges as forerunner for PM post

Bangladesh General Election: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief, Tarique Rahman, is leading in his constituency as the counting has been going on in the general elections of Bangladesh. This solidifies and strengthens his position as a forerunner for the post of the country’s prime minister. The candidate Tarique Rahman is 60 years old from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency. He’s moving ahead of others by a grand margin of two to one in the partial results, as reported by the local media in Bangladesh. The elections are the first ones since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.

Strong lead of Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh

In the constituency of Bogura-6 in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, as of now, is ahead by securing over 38,000 votes. The votes have been counted from 27 centres, and Bogura-6 has 150 voting or polling centres. On the other hand, the closest opponent of the party is Jamaat-e-Islaami’s Abidur Rahman, who has secured over 17,000 votes in the same round so far. This gives Tarique a lead of almost twice that of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Tarique Rahman’s confidence in winning

Rahman is the son of former PM Khaleda Zia and came to the country by the end of the year 2025 as his mother’s health deteriorated. Later, she passed away, and that’s when he formally took charge as the party’s chairman.

Initially, the leader of the Bangladesh National Party, Tarique Rahman, had expressed great confidence in the party. He told reporters that voters have shown strong enthusiasm, and he’s hopeful and confident of the victory.

BNP’s urge on voting

Before the commencement of the election, BNP on X wrote, “BNP calls upon the people of Bangladesh to cast their valuable vote for the Paddy Sheaf (Dhaner Shish), the symbol of democracy, justice, and the people’s rights. Your vote is your voice. Let us move forward together to restore democracy, protect the rights of the people, and build a prosperous Bangladesh…”

Initially, the visuals emerged from Dhaka’s railway stations, showing passengers in great crowds moving toward their hometowns for voting. Now, everyone’s eyeing the result of the country.

