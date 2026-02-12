Bangladesh Election 2026 Live: Voting for 13th Parliamentary polls begins, 18-months after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

Home

Bangladesh General Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh is set to hold a crucial national election on Thursday. It is the first election since July 2024 uprising that brought an end to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

Bangladesh General Election Live Updates: As many as 127 million eligible citizens of Bangladesh are casting their votes today. February 12 is a very big day for the neighbouring country as today the first national election is being held after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in 2024. The major fight is between alliances led by two major parties — the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami. Citizens of Bangladesh will also cast their votes on the July Charter, which, if passed, will allow the next government to make major changes to the Constitution and democratic system.

