Bangladesh Election: BNP makes first demand to India after massive win, says, ‘Send Sheikh Hasina back’

Bangladesh Election 2026: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has made its first demand to India to send the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back. 

Published date: February 13, 2026 6:28 PM IST
By Saanchi Gupta
breaking live
(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

