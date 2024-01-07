Bangladesh Elections 2024: Voting Begins, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Casts Her Vote

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Polling has started in Bangladesh for the 12th General Elections on Sunday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed cast her vote early in the morning in Dhaka. She is anticipated to secure another term despite boycott calls by the main Opposition party, the BNP. Notably, several cases of pre-poll violence have also been reported before the General Assembly elections, including two schools and 14 polling centers that were torched recently.

