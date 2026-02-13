  • Home
Bangladesh elections: Hasnat Abdullah of National Citizens Party wins, had threatened to cut off India’s Northeast from mainland

Published: February 13, 2026 3:11 PM IST
By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi
Hasnat Abdullah of Bangladesh's National Citizens Party has won the Comilla-4 parliamentary seat.
Dhaka: The Bangladeshi leader who threatened to isolate India’s northeastern states has won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. Hasnat Abdullah, leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizens Party, has won the Comilla-4 parliamentary seat. Abdullah secured over 1.6 lakh votes in Thursday’s national election, defeating BNP-backed candidate Md. A. Jashim Uddin by a margin of 1.1 lakh votes. Jashim Uddin had boycotted the election, alleging voting fraud.

