Bangladesh elections: Hasnat Abdullah of National Citizens Party wins, had threatened to cut off Indias Northeast from mainland

Abdullah secured over 1.6 lakh votes in Thursday's national election.

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi leader who threatened to isolate India’s northeastern states has won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. Hasnat Abdullah, leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizens Party, has won the Comilla-4 parliamentary seat. Abdullah secured over 1.6 lakh votes in Thursday’s national election, defeating BNP-backed candidate Md. A. Jashim Uddin by a margin of 1.1 lakh votes. Jashim Uddin had boycotted the election, alleging voting fraud.

