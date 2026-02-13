Home

Bangladesh elections: Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman of BNP, wins both seats in parliamentary elections; marks huge comeback after 17 years

This victory is being seen as a sign of a major shift in Bangladeshi politics, especially at a time when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League is out of the electoral fray.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party president and prime ministerial candidate Tariq Rahman has unofficially won two key seats, Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6.

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) president and prime ministerial candidate Tariq Rahman has unofficially won two key seats, Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6, in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election. This victory is considered extremely significant for Tariq Rahman after 17 years of returning to Bangladesh. The main contest in this general election is between Tariq’s BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Vote counting continued late into the night. Initial trends show the BNP maintaining its lead.

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan stated on Thursday that Tarique Rahman had won both seats. This victory is being seen as a sign of a major shift in Bangladeshi politics, especially at a time when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League is out of the electoral fray.

Tarique Rahman, new Prime Minister of Bangladesh?

Bangladesh, which voted on February 12 to elect its next government following the August 2024 protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina from the post of Prime Minister, an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is in place. Bangladesh is expected to have a new Prime Minister after the elections. With Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (Awami League) withdrawing from the elections, there is a direct contest between the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and the far-right Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). Pre-poll surveys indicate a victory for the BNP in over 200 seats, meaning Tarique Rahman could become the country’s new Prime Minister.

PM Modi congratulates Rahman

Final results are still to come, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to Rahman and the BNP for a “decisive victory”.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.”

