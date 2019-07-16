More than 1 million people have been affected across Bangladesh due to floods caused by torrential rain in the country that has also led to major rivers flowing above the danger levels, the media reported on Tuesday.

The waters have inundated and damaged homes, roads, educational institutions, and crop fields in 15 districts, bdnews24 reported citing disaster management officials as saying.

Five children drowned in Kurigram and two in Jamalpur.

The Flood Warning and Forecasting Centre of the Water Development Board warned that the levels of water in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers will rise in the next 72 hours.

The flood situation is likely to worsen in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, and Sirajganj, remain unchanged in Netrokona, Sunamganj and Sylhet, and improve in Lalmonirhat, Chattogram and Bandarban, the centre’s Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told bdnews24.

Rainfall may decrease in Bangladesh in the next 48 hours, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mollick said many places in Mymensingh, Rangpur, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions may experience light to moderate rainfall.

Very heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of Chattogram may cause landslide, the Met Office warned.

The maximum rainfall of Monday was recorded 126 mm in Sherpur’s Nokli, bdnews24 reported.

Meanwhile, Khulna Division is experiencing a heatwave amid heavy rainfall. The highest temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jashore.

Two people have been missing after being washed away by a flash flood at Ruma Upazila.

In the northern districts of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Bogura, Sirajganj and Gaibandha, river erosion has claimed hundreds of homes. Swathes of crop fields have also been submerged.

Sylhet Division has also experienced damage through submersion of homes, crop fields and roads.