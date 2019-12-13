New Delhi: Expressing concern over the anti-CAB protests, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has summoned Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das to lodge a protest after an irate mob attacked a security vehicle in Guwahati which belonged to Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, stated a report. The attack took place when Mansur’s convoy was returning from the airport to his home.

Reacting to the attack, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on late December 12 which noted that the anti-CAB protest would be considered a ‘one-off’ incident, stated a report. Meanwhile, as Acting Foreign Secretary Kamrul Ahsan placed increased security demands, the Indian envoy assured that steps are being taken for Bangladesh’s safe diplomatic mission in Guwahati, reported the Bangladesh media.

These developments have come in the wake of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen canceling his visit to India owing to the rising unrest in the Northeast. The cancellation of the visits of Bangladesh ministers comes at a time when the two states of Northeast – Assam and Tripura – are witnessing unceasing protest for the fourth consecutive day in the aftermath of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 that was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister was scheduled to visit Meghalaya for an event on Friday.

As per updates, Momen was supposed to reach New Delhi today for his three-day visit to attend the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Dialogue and the combined session of the Delhi Dialogue XI.

“I had to cancel my trip to New Delhi as I have to participate in the Buddijibi Debosh and Bijoy Debosh and more so as our State Minister is out of the country in Madrid and our Foreign Secretary is in The Hague. Given increasing demand at home, I decided to cancel his trip,” Momen said.

Raveesh Kumar further stated that the religious persecution of minorities in Bangladesh has not happened during the present government.

“There seems to be some confusion. We have explained that religious persecution in Bangladesh on minorities hasn’t happened during the present Government. The migrants who have sought refuge in India from Bangladesh have faced persecution and abuse on the religious grounds during the military rule and also during the previous governments in Bangladesh,” Kumar said.