Home

News

Bangladesh in massive trouble as fuel crisis worsens, long queues at petrol pumps, cargo movement halted; India says...

Bangladesh in massive trouble as fuel crisis worsens, long queues at petrol pumps, cargo movement halted; India says…

Sujata Sharma said that the Modi government has ensured 100 percent supply not only for domestic consumers but also for the CNG transport sector.

Bangladesh in massive trouble as the fuel crisis worsens

New Delhi: The ongoing tension in West Asia has disrupted fuel supply in several parts of the world, bringing many nations to a standstill. After fuel companies failed to provide essential supply data, Western Australia has declared an emergency, leaving no clear picture of fuel availability. The situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating further, with long queues at petrol pumps and disrupted goods transportation signaling a worsening fuel crisis. India, on the other hand, has presented a completely different picture despite these challenging times, stating that the country has fuel reserves for 60 days and there is no need to worry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday said that India has crude oil stock sufficient for two months. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma provided a detailed update, stating that refineries are operating at full capacity and no incidents of fuel shortages have been reported at retail outlets.

According to Sujata Sharma, “As you all know, our crude oil inventory is sufficient. The Government of India has made arrangements to ensure adequate supply of crude oil for the next two months. Our refineries are operating at full capacity, and no incidents of fuel shortage have been reported at retail outlets.”

Sharma further added that despite the surge in Brent crude prices, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices for domestic consumers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She added, “In this context, I would also like to mention that around two months ago, Brent crude was trading in the range of about $70 per barrel, whereas today it has crossed $100 per barrel. Despite this increase, there has been no hike in petrol and diesel prices for domestic consumers.”

100 percent Supply Ensured

Sujata Sharma said that the Modi government has ensured 100 percent supply not only for domestic consumers but also for the CNG transport sector. She further informed that the Modi government has taken several important steps to expand the PNG network.

Addressing concerns related to LPG supply, Sharma said, “Our dependence on imports is around 60%. Compared to last month, international prices—especially the Saudi CP benchmark—have seen a significant rise, increasing from $522 to $780, which is about a 44 percent jump. Despite this, there has been no increase in LPG cylinder prices for domestic consumers.”

Sharma also said that there have been no reports of stock depletion (dry-out) at LPG distributors. Around 92 percent of domestic LPG bookings are being made online, and 6 million deliveries were carried out on Tuesday. She also stated that there have been no reports of petrol and diesel stocks running out, and appealed to citizens not to resort to panic buying.

Situation in Bangladesh:

The situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated significantly in the past few weeks. Long queues are seen at fuel stations. The government has decided to halt the cargo movement, indicating a deepening fuel crisis. According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, drivers across the country are waiting for hours at petrol pumps, often returning without fuel. The massive shortage of fuel is affecting key sectors of Bangladesh’s economy. Rising transportation costs, disruptions in agricultural irrigation due to diesel shortages, and halted fertilizer production linked to gas supply issues have emerged as immediate concerns.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.