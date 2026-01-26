Home

News

Bangladesh threatens PM Modi after Sheikh Hasina calls Yunus government Facist, says Indias relation with Dhaka will now...

Bangladesh threatens PM Modi after Sheikh Hasina calls Yunus government ‘Facist’, says India’s relation with Dhaka will now…

The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh said that by giving a platform to Hasina to deliver a speech, India has set a dangerous precedent and could seriously damage bilateral relations.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government has expressed deep shock over Sheikh Hasina delivering a public speech in New Delhi. The government said that it is stunned that India has provided a platform to a leader who has been convicted by a court and declared a fugitive. It is important to note that the Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee to India in August 2024 after a group of jihadis in the name of student uprising created unprecedented violence in the Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Shiekh Hasina has been living at a secure location in India since then. On Friday, Hasina delivered her first public speech at a press club in Delhi, where she strongly targeted Yunus. Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday regarding Hasina’s speech in Delhi. The ministry said, “The government and people of Bangladesh are astonished that fugitive Sheikh Hasina was allowed to speak at a public event in New Delhi on January 23. Hasina has been sentenced to death by a Dhaka court after being convicted of crimes against humanity.”

ALSO READ: White House Adviser Navarro, Vance, sometimes Trump blocked India trade deal

The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh said that by giving a platform to Hasina to deliver a speech, India has set a dangerous precedent and could seriously damage bilateral relations. Holding such an event in the Indian capital and allowing Hasina to openly deliver a hate-filled speech is clearly an insult to the people and the government of Bangladesh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh Government Is Disappointed:

The ministry further said, “The Bangladesh government is disappointed that India has failed to fulfil its obligation under the bilateral extradition agreement to hand over Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka. Instead of extraditing Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, India is allowing her to make inflammatory statements. This poses a threat to Bangladesh’s democratic transition, peace, and security.”

What Sheikh Hasina Said

During her address at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Yunus government and described the current government as fascist. She also accused Yunus of pushing Bangladesh into terror, anarchy, and lawlessness.

In her first public address since leaving Dhaka in August 2024, Hasina said this is the darkest phase in Bangladesh’s history. She stated that Bangladesh was once a peaceful and prosperous country, but today violence has become its identity. According to her, following the alleged conspiracy of August 2024, the country has been engulfed by an atmosphere of terror.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.