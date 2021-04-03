Dhaka: In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Bangladesh government on Saturday imposed seven-day total lockdown. As per the order from the government, the lockdown will come into effect from Monday. An announcement to this effect was made by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Also Read - Amid Rising Cases in Past 7 Days, Bodies Pile Up at Mortuary in Chhattisgarh’s Durg District

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told The Business Standard said that the factories and industrial areas will remain open during the lockdown with limited workers in different shifts maintaining hygiene rules. However, the emergency services will remain out of the lockdown purview. Also Read - Karnataka: School in Davanagere Emerges as COVID-19 Hotspot After 26 Students Test Positive

The move was taken after the number of daily infections and deaths from the virus has suddenly taken a steep sweep upwards over the past several days. Also Read - Vaccination Drive Should Be Opened Up For People With Lower Age Group, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Bangladesh government has decided to enforce a seven-day lockdown from April 5th as coronavirus cases and deaths are surging across the country: Bangladesh media#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

As per updates, Bangladesh reported 6,830 new cases in the past 24 hours till Friday at 8 AM with an alarming 23.28% single-day infection rate. The tally has reached 6,24,594 in the country.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh witnessed 50 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 9,155, with a 1.47% fatality rate.