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Bangladesh increasing its proximity to Pakistan, for training bureaucrats chooses Lahore over... Should India be worried?

Bangladesh increasing its proximity to Pakistan, for training bureaucrats chooses Lahore over… Should India be worried?

Bangladeshi civil servants are now training in Lahore, Pakistan, instead of Mussoorie, India amid tensions in India-Bangladesh relations and the end of agreements.

Bangladesh increasing its proximity to Pakistan, for training bureaucrats chooses Lahore over... Should India be worried?

The Indian hill resort of Mussoorie served as a training ground for Bangladeshi civil servants for many years, symbolising the close and stable ties between the two neighboring countries. Now, strained relations, expiring agreements, and visa hassles have led Dhaka to choose Lahore over Mussoorie.

Twelve Bangladeshi bureaucrats are undergoing training at the Civil Services Academy in Lahore (May 4-21). This is the first organized program of its kind between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Since Sheikh Hasina’s departure as Prime Minister, the two countries have grown closer and cooperation has increased in many areas.

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Pakistani government bearing cost of training

Bangladesh ministry officials said one additional secretary and 11 joint secretaries are undergoing training. The Pakistan government is covering all expenses for the officers’ training. The Bangladesh government has no financial involvement in the trip. According to a ministry notification, the officers will be required to submit a report upon returning home after the training.

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Was taking training in India till 2024

However, many in Dhaka believe the situation may be changing, as officers are traveling to both India and Pakistan for training programs as Dhaka and New Delhi try to rekindle their relations.

Bangladeshi officers attended the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for training until 2024. Ministry officials said this arrangement was initiated in 2014 during the Hasina government’s tenure. It was initiated under an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Bangladesh’s Ministry of Public Administration and the Delhi-based National Centre for Good Governance.

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1019 Bangladeshi officers trained in India

He said the second MoU was signed on February 9, 2019, and the third on April 30, 2024, in Dhaka. The last agreement was valid for one year. According to the NCGG website, between 2019 and 2024, the NCGG trained 1,019 Bangladeshi civil servants in field administration under its Capacity Building Program (CBP).

But the total number of Bangladeshi officers (including civil servants) trained is around 2,500. Besides Bangladesh, officers from countries like the Maldives, Myanmar, Cambodia, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Kenya have also participated in these CBPs.

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