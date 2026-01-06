Home

News

Bankrupt Pakistan issues threat to India, Shehbaz Sharifs close aide makes big claim, says If India attacks Bangladesh, Pakistan will...

Bankrupt Pakistan issues threat to India, Shehbaz Sharif’s close aide makes big claim, says ‘If India attacks Bangladesh, Pakistan will…’

Kamran Saeed Usmani released a video with the flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh displayed together. In the video, he can be heard threatening India.

New Delhi: They say birds of a feather flock together, and under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh has forged a close relationship with Pakistan following Sheikh Hasina’s removal from her position. Notably, this is the same Bangladesh that won its independence from Pakistan with the support of India, yet today the ungrateful nation is vowing to take on India.

A leader of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), Kamran Saeed Usmani, has threatened India. He said that if India attacks Bangladesh, Pakistan will stand with Dhaka with its full strength.

Pakistan Will Stand With Bangladesh

Kamran Saeed Usmani released a video with the flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh displayed together. In the video, he can be heard threatening India.

He said, “Today I am speaking not as a politician, but as a person who salutes the soil, history, sacrifices, and courage of Bangladesh. When I started this campaign in 2021, there was no one with me. Today, by the grace of Allah, Bangladesh and Pakistan are standing together. Today I will not make a political statement; I will speak about Usmana—who was a thought, a courageous voice—that said I will not allow Bangladesh to become a colony of any country. I will not accept anyone’s bullying inside Bangladesh. I will not let Bangladesh become anyone’s slave.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Linking relations with Bangladesh on the basis of being Muslim

He said, “The biggest issue in this region is that whenever a Muslim youth rises and becomes an influential voice, he is suppressed. These Indian politicians want to keep the masses enslaved so they can suck their blood; they never want to free them from slavery—whether by stopping Bangladesh’s water, or by making Muslims fight Muslims in the name of ‘Fitna-e-Khawarij.’ Now Muslim youth have understood this conspiracy very well. Now every child in Pakistan and Bangladesh is Usman Hadi.”

Threat of war against India

Kamran Saeed further said, “They martyred Usman Hadi, but they could not martyr his ideology. Today, the people of Bangladesh have completely rejected Indian domination. I want to say to my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters that we stand with you. If any country tries to put pressure on Bangladesh or attempts to attack Bangladesh’s sovereignty, then the people of Pakistan will stand with you. Now I issue a warning: if anyone even dares to look towards Bangladesh with hostile intent, then the Pakistani people, the Pakistani army, and our missiles are not far from you. Through Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, the way we made you chew bitter grams before, we will do it again.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.