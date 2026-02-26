Home

Bad news for India, Bangladesh and 38 other nations as Saudi Arabia halts imports of THIS commodity, citing public health concerns | Full list here

Partial restrictions apply to select states or cities in Australia, the United States, Italy, Belgium, Bhutan, Poland, Togo, Denmark, Romania, Zimbabwe, France, the Philippines, Canada, Malaysia, Austria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

New Delhi: As part of precautionary measures to safeguard public health and ensure food safety in its domestic market, Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a full ban on the import of poultry and table eggs from Bangladesh and 39 countries. According to the Gulf News, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has imposed partial restrictions on specific regions in 16 other countries. It is important to note that the list of affected countries is subject to regular review in line with global health developments and epidemiological updates.

Some of these bans have been in effect since 2004, while others were implemented gradually over the years, based on risk assessments and international reports on animal diseases—particularly outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Bangladesh among 40 nations hit by Saudi Arabia poultry | Full List

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

Germany

Indonesia

Iran

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Taiwan

Djibouti

South Africa

China

Iraq

Ghana

Palestine

Vietnam

Cambodia

Kazakhstan

Cameroon

South Korea

North Korea

Laos

Libya

Myanmar

United Kingdom

Egypt

Mexico

Mongolia

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

India

Hong Kong

Japan

Burkina Faso

Sudan

Serbia

Slovenia

Côte d’Ivoire

Montenegro

The report further stated that the authority clarified that the temporary ban does not apply to heat-treated poultry meat and related products, provided they comply with approved health and safety standards, the report said.

