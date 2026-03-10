India comes to Bangladesh’s rescue, set to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel as Global Oil crisis concerns escalate

Home

New Delhi: The diesel supply between India and Bangladesh has started under the pipeline agreement between both countries. This bilateral agreement was signed to strengthen energy cooperation between the two countries. The first consignment of 5,000 tonnes of diesel has already reached Bangladesh under the deal. The Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Mohammad Rezanur Rahman, confirmed the arrival of the consignment.

Talking to a news agency, he said, “We have an agreement with India. According to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh every year through the pipeline.” He further added that the 5,000 tonnes of diesel that has arrived from India is part of this annual agreement.

What is the target for the next two months?

As per the terms of the agreement, the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government must import at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel within the first six months. Talking about the future plan, the BPC Chairman said, “Today’s consignment is 5,000 tonnes. We hope that within the next two months, we will be able to bring in the entire quantity of diesel allocated for the six-month period into the country.”

A cost-effective supply for Bangladesh

For Bangladesh, the diesel supply from India through the pipeline will prove to be quite cost-effective and time-saving. It will not only reduce transportation costs but will also make diesel more easily available in the northern parts of Bangladesh.

Deal is an important part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

This pipeline project is an important part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The project shows India is actively helping its neighboring countries in meeting their basic needs and supporting development projects.

India has extended this assistance at a time when the risk of a global oil crisis has deepened due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

