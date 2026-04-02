Home

News

Why is Bangladeshs intelligence chief going to Pakistan after his meeting with the RAW chief?

Why is Bangladesh’s intelligence chief going to Pakistan after his meeting with the RAW chief?

Bangladesh's military intelligence chief is set to meet Pakistani officials during his visit to the nation. This comes just a few days after his secret visit to India

Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury

Bangladesh is abuzz with the new government led by Tarique Rahman. In the most recent development, Bangladesh Army’s military intelligence head Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury met with senior Indian security officials during a quiet trip to New Delhi.

Now, if reports are to be believed, he is travelling to Pakistan, where he will meet the heads of the Pakistani Army and the country’s premier foreign intelligence agency, ISI.

Here is all you need to know about Major General Kaiser’s visit.

Why will his visit to Pakistan raise eyebrows?

Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury’s latest trip has been raising eyebrows in India. This is because the trip comes on the heels of his quiet visit to Delhi just a few days earlier.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Notably, the trip comes just a few days after his India visit, where he met Indian officials, including Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Parag Jain and Director General of Military Intelligence Lt Gen RS Raman.

As per a report in Northeast News, Major General Kaiser Chowdhury was will be flying to Islamabad via Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight. The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) chief will be accompanied by other DGFI officers.

India will closely monitor Chowdhury’s visit to Pakistan.

Kaiser’s India visit

According to sources familiar with the matter, the visit was not publicly announced, and the interactions were kept a secret.

Notably, during Muhammad Yunus’ 18-month rule, the Pakistan Army established strongholds in Bangladesh. Several military officers from Pakistan and Bangladesh visited each other’s countries. Furthermore, he returned without meeting Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in Delhi, Riaz Hamidullah.

Sources indicated that the meetings resulted in a broad understanding between the two sides aimed at preventing either country’s territory from being used by actors hostile to the other. The discussions, according to officials, stressed cooperation to ensure that neither side becomes a base for activities considered “inimical to the other”.

The outreach is notable because communication between the two governments had largely been handled through the offices of their National Security Advisers during the roughly 18 months following the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Who is Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury?

Chowdhury had assumed the charge as the Director General of Forces Intelligence on February 23 as part of a broader reshuffle within Bangladesh’s armed forces initiated by Rahman. During his time, the Bangladeshi intelligence chief also met several other officials besides Jain and Raman.

Officials said Chowdhury had travelled to India primarily for a medical consultation, though the visit also created an opportunity for quiet security-level engagement between the two countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.