Bangladesh halts construction of largest Lord Ram statue after radical groups protest, Hindus express anger, Tarique government likely to…

The construction of the Lord Ram statue was underway in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District, and once completed, it would be the largest statue of Lord Ram in Bangladesh.

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Bangladesh halts construction of largest Lord Ram statue

Dhaka: The plight of Hindus living in Bangladesh shows no signs of ending. On Tuesday, an image of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated during a protest in the Gaibandha district. In response to the incident, students at Dhaka University organized a torchlight march and demanded that construction of the Lord Ram statue in Gaibandha be resumed. To recall, work on the massive Hindu religious complex in Gaibandha had earlier been halted amid pressure from Islamist groups.

It is important to note that the construction of the Lord Ram statue was underway in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District, and once completed, it would be the largest statue of Lord Ram in Bangladesh. Around 80 percent of the project has already been completed, but the initiative has now come under the scrutiny of hardline Islamist groups. These groups have reportedly been issuing threats over the project. Amid escalating tensions surrounding the statue, construction work has been suspended.

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81-Foot-Tall Statue of Lord Ram

As per an NDTV report, Harichandra Das, founder and president of the Gaibandha Palashbari Komorpur Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple Committee, said, “We are constructing a statue of Lord Ram, one of the principal sources of strength in Sanatan Dharma. Around 80% of the work on the 81-foot-tall statue has already been completed. However, some hardline groups are now forcing us to halt the construction.”

Construction Halted Due to Fear

He further said that they were living in fear, which is why the construction work had been suspended. Das appealed to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, law enforcement agencies, and members of civil society to ensure that the project is completed.

The central committee of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, the country’s leading organization representing religious minorities, has strongly urged the government to take immediate and effective measures to curb communal threats and prevent such incidents.

The council expressed concern over the repeated threats to demolish the Radha-Govinda Temple in Gaibandha. It also warned that such developments could seriously undermine communal harmony across the country.