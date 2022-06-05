Dhaka: At least 35 people were killed and over 450 injured after a huge fire broke out at a private shipping container depot in Bangladesh’s Chittagong last night. A a fire broke out at the container at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong on Saturday night around 9 pm, and as Fire Service units worked to put it out, there was an explosion and then the fire spread, officials said on Sunday.Also Read - Aisi Deewangi? Woman Swims From Bangladesh To India To Marry Her Boyfriend | What Happened Next

As per Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar, “Around 19 firefighting units are working to douse the blaze and six ambulances are also available on the spot.” Also Read - Bangladesh Pacer Shohidul Islam Ruled Out Of West Indies Tour Due to Injury

So far 35 dead bodies reached the morgue here, according to a police officer stationed at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). CMCH reportedly accommodated most of the fire wounded patients while several others including scores of firefighters were being treated at a military hospital and some private facilities. Also Read - India-Bangladesh Train Services Resumes After Two Years of Suspension

“Over 450 people have been injured in this incident of which, at least 350 are at CMCH,” Istakul Islam, chief of the Health and Service Department at Red Crescent Youth Chittagong was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune. The death toll could be more at other hospitals, he added.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner (DC) Ashraf Uddin further said that families of the deceased are being given USD 560 (Taka 50,000) by the DC office. Meanwhile, USD 224 (Taka 20,000) is being given to the families of the injured, the Daily Star reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of people and ordered the mobilisation of all facilities for the salvage campaign. Officials formed a high-powered investigation committee demanding it to submit a report in the next three days.

According to CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam, initially it was being suspected that the container depot caught fire due to chemicals. However, around 11:45 pm, there was a massive explosion and the fire spread from one container to another due to the presence of chemicals in one of the containers, the report added.

The depot was largely empty, the firefighters, policemen and other rescuers rushed to the scene after the fire initially broke out and the explosion of containers after containers filled with chemicals killed them, a witness told news agency PTI over the phone.

The explosion reportedly shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses. Media reports, including TV footage, showed the blast shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and was felt from areas as far as 4 km away, creating panic.

Several types of chemicals like hydrogen peroxide were stored in containers at the depot and the chemicals have visibly sparked the fire, fire service chief Brigadier General Mohammad Mainuddin told newsmen at the scene in the Sitakunda area on the outskirts of the port city.

In a statement, Mujibur Rahman, director of the BM Container Depot, said it was not clear what caused the fire. “But I think the fire started from the container”.

“Arrangements are being made to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. We will bear the entire cost of the treatment. Those who were injured in the accident will be given the maximum compensation,” Rahman was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. “In addition, we will take responsibility for all the families of all the victims,” he added.

BM Container Depot is set up as an inland container depot which has been operating since May 2011. The private container depot was built on 21 acres of land in the Sitakunda area of Chattagram adjacent to the Bay of Bengal coastlines.

History of Industrial disasters in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement for deadly incidents over the years.

Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire to improve factory conditions in recent years. In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about 4 million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after massive reforms, but experts say accidents could still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka. The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

(With inputs from agencies)