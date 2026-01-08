Home

Bangladesh to start direct flights to Pakistan from THIS date, Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate..., Indian airspace likely to...

Bangladesh to start direct flights to Pakistan from THIS date, Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate…, Indian airspace likely to…

According to the news portal TBSNews.net, quoting officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, discussions had been underway with Pakistani regulators for several months to reopen the Dhaka–Karachi route.

Dhaka: In a major development, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29. With the resumption of the services, the air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be restored after more than a decade. As per the Bengali daily Prothom Alo, the flights will operate twice a week initially, on Thursdays and Saturdays.

It is important to note that the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the two bankrupt countries, improved after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Following years of strained ties, the two countries have taken several steps in recent months to strengthen diplomatic, trade, and people-to-people relations.

Bangladesh–Pakistan direct flight schedule

The flight will depart from Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm.

The return flight will depart from Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am.

Notably, the shortest route between Dhaka and Karachi passes through Indian airspace

It is not yet known whether Bangladesh has obtained the necessary clearance from India for overflight permission.

Earlier, direct flights between the two cities were operating in 2012.

According to the news portal bdnews24.com, the aerial distance between Dhaka and Karachi is approximately 2,370 kilometers.

In a press release, Biman Bangladesh said, “The launch of this new route is expected to make travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan easier and more convenient. It will also open up new opportunities for trade, tourism, and family travel.”

