Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Witness Alarmingly Low Voter Turnout; Sporadic Incidents of Violence Recorded

Sporadic incidents of violence, clash and rigging marred the Bangladesh parliamentary elections on Sunday as only 18.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 42,000 polling stations till 12.10 AM local time.

Awami League candidate and cricketer Sakib Al Hasan casts his vote in the country's general elections, in Magura, Sunday (Image: PTI)

Dhaka: The Bangladesh parliamentary elections on Sunday were marred by sporadic incidents of violence, clashes, and rigging, resulting in a low voter turnout of only 18.5 percent. With 42,000 polling stations across the country, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the turnout at a press conference. The situation raises concerns about the credibility and fairness of the electoral process, as per a report by news agency ANI.

18.5% Voters Turnout Recorded Till 12:10 PM

The Election Commission Secretary, Jahangir Alam, revealed these figures at a press conference, confirming that as of 12:10 PM local time, only a paltry 18.5% of voters had come forth to cast their votes, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. This scant turnout requires us to reflect on why so few showed up to participate in the democratic tradition.

One reason behind this could be the fear and intimidation that widespread violence and discord on polling day stirred in voters, discouraging them from exercising their right to vote. It’s the duty of the Election Commission to dig into these incidents and ensure voter safety in the coming elections.

Claims of Electoral Manipulation Across Bangladesh

Claims of electoral manipulation, inclusive of balloting issues, voter suppression, and result tampering, have further lit a fire under the credibility of the election proceedings. These allegations, coming from multiple polling stations, ought to be thoroughly investigated, ensuring that faith in the democratic process is restored.

The combination of poor voter turnout along with violent incidents underscores the need for electoral reform in Bangladesh. For transparent and fair elections in the future, the government and the Election Commission must acknowledge the concerns voiced by the citizens and act on them.

To sum it up, the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh ended with a dismal 18.5% turnout. Random outbreaks of violence, skirmishes, and allegations of electoral manipulation overshadowed the entire event. The onus is on the Election Commission to look into these incidents and take necessary steps to secure voters. Furthermore, it’s high time that electoral reforms are put in place to address the concerns expressed by citizens and restore their faith in the democratic process.

Message From Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

In her message to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, ”We are very lucky…India is our trusted friend. During our Liberation War, they supported us…After 1975, when we lost our whole family, they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India.”

PM Hasina recounted the horrors of her family’s massacre in 1975, in which her whole family was killed and she lived in exile in India for years. She later returned to Bangladesh and took over the Awami League.

After casting her vote in the ongoing general elections, Hasina emphasised the importance of democracy for the development of the country on Sunday and said that her government in past years has established people’s democratic rights.

“Our country is sovereign and independent…We have a big population. We have established people’s democratic rights…I want to make sure that democracy continues in this country and without democracy, you can’t make any development. As we are a long-term democratic system from 2009 to 2023, that is why Bangladesh made this much of an achievement,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

