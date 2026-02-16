Bangladesh post-poll violence continues, 10 injured

Home

Dhaka: A shocking incident has surfaced from Bangladesh where at least nine people sustained injuries and a house was set ablaze as post-election violence intensified in five districts across the neighbouring country, local media reported. At least six people were injured after two groups of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clashed in Lalpur upazila on Saturday night. Lalpur upazila is located in Natore district.

“At least six people were injured during the clash,” Md Mojibar Rahman, a police official at Lalpur Police Station told Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star.

Rahman told the newspaper that two suspects were arrested and cops recovered a firearm from the scene.

In another separate incident, a BNP worker sustained injuries in an attack in Sadar upazila. The attack was allegedly carried out by Jamaat-e-Islami members.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giasuddin Rasel. She served as an election agent of BNP’s Sansila Jebrin Priyanka.

A Jamaat worker was also allegedly assaulted by BNP members in Dakkhin Bhabanipur village on Saturday. According to his family, the victim was attacked at his residence.

In another act of violence, some unidentified miscreants torched the house of a Jamaat supporter in Mashiali village on Saturday night.

According to a report by the Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), at least 10 people were killed and over 2,500 others sustained injuries in election-related violence that happened between October 2025 and February 14.

Tarique Rahman is going to lead the neighbouring country after BNP’s thumping victory in the 13th Parliamentary election. Experts have issued a warning that the country faces a major challenge in overcoming unrest. They also highlighted the increasing Islamist extremism which was seen during the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

