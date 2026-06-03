Why is Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman avoiding China on his first foreign trip? Is India the reason? Malaysia gets nod

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the United States has reportedly played an increasingly influential role in Bangladesh's foreign policy.

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Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is all set to embark on his first foreign visit. However, it is important to note that instead of choosing India or China, he has selected a third country—Malaysia. Reports had earlier suggested that Rahman would make China his first overseas destination, but due to a lack of consensus between Bangladesh and China over the Teesta River project, he was prompted to turn toward Malaysia instead.

Rahman’s decision is also being seen by some observers as an effort to avoid potential displeasure from India. According to a Navbharat Times report quoting sources, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry is working relentlessly for the prime minister’s visit to Kuala Lumpur on June 21–22. Officials expect that he will travel to Beijing after the Malaysia visit, although the dates have not yet been finalized.

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These proposed visits to Malaysia and China will be closely watched, as they are being seen as an early indication of the Tarique administration’s foreign policy direction and its approach to balancing relations with key regional powers.

Move to Avoid Tensions with India?

Diplomatic observers view the decision to choose Malaysia amid intensifying geopolitical competition in Asia as a calculated and pragmatic move. They argue that beginning foreign visits with a middle-power nation allows Dhaka to pursue a more balanced foreign policy.

At the same time, such an approach could help Bangladesh avoid becoming entangled in unnecessary geopolitical tensions while maintaining flexibility in its relations with major regional powers.

“Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Malaysia instead of China, despite widespread expectations that he would finalize the Teesta River project with Beijing. According to a source, China is reportedly unwilling to participate in any major projects with Bangladesh unless Dhaka withdraws from several agreements, including a trade pact—which some critics describe as a “deal of subservience”—as well as a proposed military cooperation agreement.”Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, senior journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury told Navbharat Times.

Bangladesh Moving Closer to China and Pakistan?

There is considerable speculation surrounding the Bangladeshi prime minister’s proposed visit to China. Reports suggest that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is reluctant to travel to Beijing without securing a major agreement. At the same time, China is said to be insisting that Bangladesh distance itself from American influence before entering into any significant deals.

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the United States has reportedly played an increasingly influential role in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. A frequently cited example is the U.S.-Bangladesh trade agreement, which was approved by Muhammad Yunus during the final weeks of his tenure.