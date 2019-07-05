New Delhi: In a horrific case reported from Bangladesh, a religious school principal has been arrested for allegedly raping over a dozen students under his care, and reasoning it as ‘being possessed by Satan’.

The headteacher and founder of Baitul Huda Cadet Madrassa at Fatulla outside Dhaka was arrested on Thursday on charges of rape when the mother of a 10-year-old approached the police with a complaint.

According to reports, the 10-year-old student of the accused saw a TV news report of some sexual assault and told her mother that her teacher ‘did the same to her’.

It was after this revelation that the mother rushed to the police station and filed a complaint.

Local Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chief Lieutenant Colonel Kazi Samser Uddin told international news agency AFP that on investigation they found the madrassa teacher had sexually assaulted at least 12 more girls.

Following this, locals from the area started to protest and demand death penalty for the accused, who is also an imam of a mosque.

A report in AFP quoted some Human Rights group who blamed ‘a culture of impunity’ for the rise in sexual violence in the country. The same group has also raised an alarm following this incident over the spike in such cases in the Muslim-dominated south Asian country.