New Delhi: A special anti-terrorism tribunal on Wednesday pronounced the death penalty on seven Islamic terrorists for their involvement in the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery cafe attack in Dhaka which claimed the lives of over 20 people, reported the Bangladesh media.

The seven militants who received the death sentence are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon, stated news agency IANS. Notably, the verdict was delivered by anti-terrorism special tribunal judge Mojibur Rahman. Notably, a suspect named Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan has been acquitted in the case.

An Indian student identified as Tarishi Jain was one among the 22 people who were killed in the attack, stated a report. According to news agency IANS, in the last phone call to family members, Tarishi Jain had said: “I am hiding with friends in the toilet, I think we will be killed one by one.”