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Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to protest Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarmas infiltrators statement

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to protest Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘infiltrators’ statement

In a social media post last week, Sarma had stated that 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh.

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New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, to formally register a protest regarding certain remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This information has emerged through media reports. According to the UNB news service, an official stated that Director General (South Asia) Ishrat Jahan conveyed Bangladesh’s position to the Indian diplomat on Thursday. In a social media post last week, Sarma had stated that 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh.

Sarma posted on X, “लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते। We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don’t leave themselves. For instance these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night. Assam will fight, Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE.”

लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते। We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don’t leave themselves. For instance these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night. Assam will fight, Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE. pic.twitter.com/wLiIoR4TJc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2026

‘Insulting to India-Bangladesh Relations’

Ishrat told the Indian diplomat that such statements undermine the spirit of friendly relations between the two nations. The official described these statements as insulting to Bangladesh-India relations and conveyed Dhaka’s displeasure. Ishrat Jahan emphasized the importance of exercising restraint when addressing sensitive bilateral issues.

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Following the fall of the Hasina government in 2024 and the subsequent rise to power of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, India-Bangladesh relations witnessed a significant downturn.

With the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the parliamentary elections held in February—and Tarique Rahman assuming the role of Prime Minister—India and Bangladesh are now striving to rebuild their bilateral relations.

It is worth noting that relations between India and Bangladesh have historically and strategically been quite robust, with their foundation laid during the Liberation War of 1971.

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