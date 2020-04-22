Dhaka: Bangladesh will extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces till May 5 amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Wednesday. Also Read - Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Rises to 101 in Bangladesh, Total Cases at 2,948 Now

A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday, he said. "The notice will also outline all fresh directives, should there be any."

Bangladesh registered 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the count to 120 on Wednesday.

Another 390 people tested positive for the virus from 3,096 samples in the same period as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772.