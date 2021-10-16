Dhaka: The fresh religious violence in Bangladesh has claimed lives of two Hindu men, police officials told news agency AFP on Saturday. With this, the death toll in the violence has gone up to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country.Also Read - Shocking, Unscientific Methodology: Govt Reacts on India's Rank Slip in Global Hunger Index Report

It must be noted that the violence began on Wednesday after footage emerged of a Quran being placed at the knee of Hindu goddess during celebrations for Durga Puja. In Bangladesh, the minority community makes up about 10 per cent of the population.

Giving further details, the police said the latest violence took place in the southern town of Begumganj when hundreds of Muslims formed a street procession after Friday prayers on the final day of Durga Puja.

During the protest, over 200 agitators attacked a temple where members of the Hindu community were preparing to perform the last rituals of the 10-day festival, local police station chief Shah Imran told reporters. He added that the attackers beat and stabbed to death an executive member of the temple committee.

Police further stated that another Hindu man’s body was found near a pond next to the temple on Saturday morning.

In the meantime, the anti-Hindu violence has spread to more than a dozen districts across Bangladesh this week after footage emerged on social media of the Quran incident.

Since Wednesday, nearly four people have been killed when police opened fire on a crowd of around 500 people attacking a Hindu temple in Hajiganj, one of several towns hit by the disturbances.

In the incidents, over 150 Hindus were injured across the country, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik told AFP, and at least 80 makeshift temples had been attacked.

Authorities have imposed a nationwide security vigil while officials said that initial investigations have thrown up crucial evidence against the perpetrators of violence against the minority Hindu community’s Durga Puja.

The paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has expanded the vigil from 22 to 34 out of 64 administrative districts. The elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said it expects to arrest some of the key perpetrators of the sporadic violence which took place in the past three days.