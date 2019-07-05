Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Calling China and Bangladesh traditionally friendly neighbours, Xi said that “consolidating and developing the strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Bangladesh is not only in line with common interests of the two countries, but also conducive to the prosperity and stability in Asia…”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Bangladeshi leader paid tribute to the Chinese revolution heroes in Beijing on Friday afternoon. She placed a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at Tiananmen Square.

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, among others, were in attendance.

Hasina travelled to China on Monday on a five-day tour to attend the summer conference of the World Economic Forum at Dalian.

After joining the opening session of the conference, she travelled to Beijing where on Thursday the two countries signed deals on improvement of power transmission and distribution systems in Bangladesh, bdnews24.com reported.

She also held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People.

Hasina was also scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by the Chinese President in her honour.