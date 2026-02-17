Home

News

Bangladeshs new Foreign Minister studied at Delhis JNU, he is medical doctor and PhD, holds degrees in economics and diplomacy; He is…

Bangladesh’s new Foreign Minister studied at Delhi’s JNU, he is medical doctor and PhD, holds degrees in economics and diplomacy; He is…

In the interim government of Mohammad Yunus, he was appointed the High Representative of the Chief Advisor on the Rohingya crisis and other issues.

He is a 1985 batch Foreign Service Officer.

New Delhi: After a long period of chaos and anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, a new government has been formed today, February 17. Tarique Rahman has been sworn in as Prime Minister, and his cabinet has also been established. His cabinet includes many prominent figures, including a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student. This person has been given the Foreign Ministry, meaning he will handle all issues related to foreign countries, including India. Let’s find out more about this person and what his perspective is on India.

Who is this JNU student?

He is Dr Khalilur Rahman, who will assume the position of Foreign Minister in Bangladesh’s new government. He is seen as a deeply ingrained and diplomatically astute leader. He is an experienced diplomat with long-standing ties with India. Khalilur Rahman can play an important role as a bridge between India and Bangladesh in Tariq Rahman’s cabinet.

In the interim government of Mohammad Yunus, formed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, he was appointed the High Representative of the Chief Advisor on the Rohingya crisis and other issues. He also served as the National Security Advisor (NSA). During this period, he met with his Indian counterpart, NSA Ajit Doval, and discussed cooperation on security and intelligence fronts.

PhD from JNU

Rahman’s ties with India date back to his student days. He earned a PhD in Public Health from Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). His education gives him a deep understanding of the Indian administrative and intellectual system.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

At the height of the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the Nijjar case, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Canada, criticized the Canadian police. He stated that Canada was becoming a safe haven for criminals and fugitives, which was in support of India’s stance.

Pro-India Image

Khalilur Rahman is considered a balanced and positive face of Bangladeshi diplomacy regarding India. He is a career diplomat and has also served at the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

Rahman is a 1985 batch Foreign Service Officer. He has served as High Commissioner to the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and Canada. Besides being a medical doctor (MBBS), he also holds degrees in economics and diplomacy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.