BANNED: After Japan, this country also bans Indian mangoes – here’s why

The ban has been in effect since April-May under orders from Kathmandu's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

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BANNED: After Japan, this country also bans Indian mangoes – here's why | Image: PTI

Nepal Bans Indian Mangoes: The Nepal government has banned Indian mangoes after excessive levels of chemical pesticides were found in the imported shipments. The import restriction was imposed by Kathmandu’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in April-May.

Move Beneficial For Domestic Fruit Varieties

According to Nepali authorities, the move is beneficial for domestic fruits. Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province, during an interview with Rising Nepal, said that restriction has generated greater opportunities for locally produced fruit.

“The federal government’s decision will provide additional encouragement to local production, while citizens will have access to healthier and safer produce,” he said.

The Ban Has Raised Concerns Over Supply Gaps

On the other hand, mango traders in Nepal are worried about a shortage and a price hike, which will lead to major losses.

It is to be noted that Nepal is a mango-producing nation and it also exports more fruits than it imports from other countries, especially from India. However, domestic production is not enough to meet the rising local demand. The mango season in the neighbouring nation lasts for only two months.

Traders Call For Tighter Quarantine Measures Instead Of A Ban On Indian Fruits

Fruit sellers are demanding stricter quarantine systems instead of putting a ban on Indian fruits.

Notably, India’s top five mango exporters are the US, UAE, UK, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. Nepal, on the other hand, is not among the country’s largest markets for Mangoes.

Chemical Pesticide Residues Have Sparked Concerns For The Country’s Fruit Sector

It is to be noted that the ban comes when India’s Alphonso farmers in the Konkan belt are dealing with late rains and extreme heatwaves which caused huge losses of up to 90 percent.

Japanese Also Banned Indian Mangoes

In May, Japan put a ban on India’s mango varieties including, Kesar, Alphonso, Langra and Banganapalli. The ban was imposed for the first time in 20 years after an inspection team found irregularities in production at Indian facilities.

In March, a team of quarantine officers from Japan visited UP’s Rehmanpur and found deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection measures at treatment facilities.

The Yokohama Plant Protection Association said it would no longer accept mango shipments with inspection certificates issued by India after March 25.

It added that Indian mangoes would be allowed again only after inspection.