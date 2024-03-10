BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Celebrates Maha Shivratri With Fervour; Images Inside

After offering prayers at the temple, the devotees said they were left overwhelmed by the grandeur and magnificence of the recently built BAPS Hindu mandir.

The temple saw a large number of devotees converging from various parts of the Gulf nation to offer prayers. (Image: www.baps.org)

Maha Shivratri At BAPS: The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which is the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), celebrated the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri on Friday. The temple was inaugurated on February 14 by Indian PM Narendra Modi in the presence of thousands of Hindu saints, Mahant Swami ji Maharaj, and many devotees.

The temple in Abu Dhabi saw a large number of devotees converging from various parts of the Gulf nation to offer prayers at the BAPS temple on the occasion.

On Friday, the temple was adorned with vibrant colors for the occasion of Shivratri with thousands of devotees gathering there to celebrate the revered day.

The festivities at the temple began with prayers for Lord Shiva and concluded with a ‘havan’. Throughout the day, the temple saw a rush of devotees lined up at the gates to get a ‘darshan’ of the deity.

After offering prayers at the temple, many of the devotees said they were left overwhelmed by the grandeur and magnificence of the recently built BAPS Hindu mandir.

Maha Shivratri, an annual Hindu festival, is considered the most sacred day to worship Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees collect water from River Ganga and offer it to the deity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on the auspicious occasion of Vansant Panchami where he also performed Aarti. He was welcomed by BAPS’ Ishwarcharandas Swami and garlanded by a group of priests upon his arrival.

‘BAPS Mandir’, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys–a testament to the harmonious relationship between India and the Gulf region.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 percent of the country’s population.

(With IANS inputs)

