Barack Obama’s first comment on US President Donald Trump sharing racist monkey video

Barack Obamas first comment on US President Donald Trump sharing racist monkey video

Former President Barack Obama described the rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his administration as "a clown show."

New York: Former President Barack Obama on Saturday termed the rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his administration as “a clown show”. During a podcast interview with YouTube podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, he was asked about the “de-evolution of the discourse” coming from the US President and his administration, including a ‘racist’ video that Trump shared that depicted the former president as an ape. Obama did not say anything on the ‘racist’ clip, but shared his views on Trump’s actions, rhetoric, and the mass deportation agenda.

What Did Barack Obama Say?

Obama said, “I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,” Obama said, speaking broadly about the administration’s behavior for the first time since Trump reposted the video. “It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction.”

People around the country “still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness, and there’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” Obama added. “And what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office [of the president], right?”

Donald Trump’s Shared ‘Racist’ Video on Truth Social?

Trump faced strong criticism after he shared a racist video on his Truth Social account earlier this month. However, the post was later deleted but he did not apologise for sharing it.

Trump declined to apologise for the post despite widespread criticism from both parties. The White House attributed the content to a staffer’s “erroneous” action and removed it shortly after.

Cohen raised concerns about the “de-evolution of discourse,” citing the video and the administration’s description of two US citizens killed during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis as “domestic terrorists.”

Obama suggested that such language serves mainly as “distraction,” while insisting that most citizens “still believe in decency, courtesy, [and] kindness.”

Obama Slams GOP Agenda

The former president rejected the idea that Republicans simply pursue what they desire, noting that the GOP has not “actually codified or institutionalised anything” beyond the so-called One Big, Beautiful Bill since taking control of Congress.

“They have poured a huge amount of money into ICE and their immigration agenda, and they’ve cut taxes for really wealthy people, and now they’re trying to unravel a bunch of rules and norms and laws that are already in place; that’s an easier job,” he said. “I say that because we should accept the responsibility and the challenge that our job is going to be a little bit harder,” The Hill reported.

(with ANI inputs)

