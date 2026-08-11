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Bashar Al-Assad, Syria’s ex-president, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

The ruling against Assad is the first under the transitional authorities who this year began trying figures from the former government, both in person and in absentia.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 11, 2026, 2:35 PM IST
Bashar Al-Assad, Syria's ex-president, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity
Bashar Al-Assad

New Delhi: Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s ex-president, has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court. This comes after a conviction over charges related to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” during the country’s civil war. It is important to note that the former ruler fled Syria with his family to Moscow as Islamist-led forces closed in on Damascus in December 2024.

The ruling against Assad is the first under the transitional authorities who this year began trying figures from the former government, both in person and in absentia.

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His brother has also been awarded the death sentence.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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