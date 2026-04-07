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Battling severe fuel crisis, Pakistan imposes time limit for restaurants, markets, malls, wedding ceremonies, exempts emergency services

Battling severe fuel crisis, Pakistan imposes time limit for restaurants, markets, malls, wedding ceremonies, exempts emergency services

Much of Pakistan’s crude oil is bought from Dubai and Oman, where oil prices have reached record highs due to the Iran war.

(File image)

New Delhi: The repercussions of escalating tensions in West Asia are now clearly visible in Pakistan. Amidst a deepening fuel crisis, the government has implemented strict restrictions across the country.

Curfew For Markets And Shopping Malls

New regulations came into effect on Tuesday, 07 April 2026, following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), markets and shopping malls in most parts of the country will now remain open only until 8:00 PM.

Restaurants, bakeries, and other food establishments must close by 10:00 PM. Furthermore, wedding halls and other commercial venues will not be permitted to remain open past 10:00 PM.

Restrictions For Private Wedding Ceremonies

The government has also tightened regulations regarding private wedding ceremonies. Weddings or other functions can no longer be organized in homes or private venues after 10:00 PM.

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However, medical stores and pharmacies have been exempted from these restrictions to ensure that the supply of essential medicines and healthcare services remains unaffected.

Fuel Crisis

In essence, the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region have impacted the global fuel supply. Consequently, Pakistan is facing an intensifying fuel shortage. The government has taken these stringent measures to curb consumption and manage the situation.

As the Iran War rages on unabated, the prices of fuel in Pakistan have been significantly hiked. This has happened even as the energy crisis continues to disturb the economies of countries across the world.

Hike In Fuel Prices

Pakistan Petroleum minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday, April 2, raised petrol prices by PKR 137.24 (₹45.6 or $0.49) to PKR 458.4 per litre (₹152.6 or $1.65), a hike of 43 per cent; while diesel prices were raised by PKR 184.49 per litre (₹61.42 or $0.66) to PKR 520.35 per litre (₹173.23 or $1.87), a rise of 55 per cent, reported the Dawn.

Subsidy on Two-wheelers

Much of Pakistan’s crude oil is bought from Dubai and Oman, where oil prices have reached record highs due to the Iran war. Also, Islamabad has announced a hike of PKR 34 on kerosene, which now costs PKR 457.80 per litre. The government is offering a subsidy on two-wheelers. Before Saturday, 04 April 2026, Pakistan had increased fuel prices on March 6.

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