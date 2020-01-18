New Delhi: A Twitter war broke out between the United States and Iran after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the US, and also the European countries for being “American lackeys”.

Addressing a rare sermon on Friday, Khamenei accused the “wicked” governments of Britain, France and Germany of “threatening Iran to take the nuclear issue to the United Nations Security Council”. He also termed Donald Trump as a ‘clown’.

The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that’s more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

مردم نجیب ایران، که آمریکا را دوست می دارند، سزاوار دولتی هستند که بیش از تمرکز بر کشتن آنها به جرم احترام خواهی، به آنها کمک کند تا به رؤیاهایشان دست یابند. رهبران ایران به جای آن که ایران را به سمت ویرانی بکشانند، باید هراس افکنی را کنار بنهند و ایران را دوباره باعظمت کنند! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

“The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted.

The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail. pic.twitter.com/InyE31p12k — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 17, 2020

Even when these govts negotiate, their negotiations are mixed with deception. The same people who appear at the negotiating table – the same so called “gentlemen” behind the table – are the same terrorists of the Baghdad airport. They just change clothes. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 17, 2020

He posted the same message in Farsi, Iran’s language. Since the present situation of tension broke out, Donald Trump has been tweeting in Farsi language.

Iran ministers are however not happy with Trump tweeting in Farsi. It’s a dishonour to the ancient language, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson had earlier said.