Be prepared to intervene...: Amid Iran crisis, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi makes urgent appeal to Donald Trump

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei accused the US administration of being behind the large-scale protests in Iran.

Amid escalating protests in Iran, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has sent an urgent message to US President Donald Trump. He stated that it is time for Trump to step in regarding Iran. Pahlavi asserted that there is currently no internet access or landline telephone services in Iran, and that people are confronting bullets instead. Given these circumstances, he appealed to Donald Trump for cooperation and decisive action.

What urgent message did Reza Pahlavi send to Donald Trump amid the Iran crisis?

Iranian demonstrations began on December 28, growing rapidly in size and spreading across the nation as citizens expressed their rising anger towards Iran’s weak economy and the falling value of the Iranian rial. In the course of this increased activity, over 41 individuals have died while over 2270 have been arrested due to the developing confrontations between protesters and security forces attempting to suppress the protests.

When did the latest wave of protests erupt across Iran?

Initially, protests centred around the rise in the prices of food staples, as well as Iran’s high annual inflation rate; however, since the beginning of the demonstrations, protestors have begun voicing anti-government sentiments during their marches. Public anger in Iran has intensified against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout. No Internet. No… — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 9, 2026

Taking to X, previously Twitter, Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi stated, “Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout.”

“No Internet. No landlines. Ali Khamenei, fearing the end of his criminal regime at the hands of the people and with the help of your powerful promise to support the protesters, has threatened the people on the streets with a brutal crack down. And he wants to use this blackout to murder these young heroes,” the post further reads.

“I have called the people to the streets to fight for their freedom and to overwhelm the security forces with sheer numbers. Last night they did that. Your threat to this criminal regime has also kept the regime’s thugs at bay. But time is of the essence. The people will be on the streets again in an hour. I am asking you to help. You have proven and I know you are a man of peace and a man of your word. Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran,” reads the post.

Which actions does Reza Pahlavi expect Donald Trump to consider?

As of January 9, after receiving a call from Iran’s exiled crown prince, a large number of Iranians shouted from the windows of their homes and took to the streets overnight to protest. In response to the protests, the Iranian government shut down the internet and suspended all international phone calls to try to isolate 85 million Iranians from outside influences, as reported by AP. According to HRANA, at least 62 people have died in the violence resulting from the protests, while more than 2300 Iranians have been arrested, AP reported.

Earlier, President Trump warned Iran’s government against harming protesters, stating that the United States would intervene if innocent people were killed amid the ongoing demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei accused the US administration of being behind the large-scale protests in Iran. Recently, Trump captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

