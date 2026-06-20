  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • Bedford train collision: Driver dead, several passengers injured as two trains collide in North London

Bedford train collision: Driver dead, several passengers injured as two trains collide in North London

In a tragic incident, two trains collided north of London on Friday, leading to the death of a driver and seriously injuring dozens of people on board, as reported by the Associated Press.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 20, 2026, 8:10 AM IST
Breaking News
Bedford train collision: Driver dead, several passengers injured as two trains collide in North London

In a tragic incident, two trains collided north of London on Friday, leading to the death of a driver and seriously injuring dozens of people on board, as reported by the Associated Press. As per the information on rail tracking websites, both trains were traveling south to London St. Pancras station when they collided outside the town of Bedford around 5:15 PM.

Issuing a statement, the police said, ” We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died.” :A major incident has been declared, and officers are continuing to respond at the scene alongside colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the local Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services,’’ AP reported.

Read more: Spain High-Speed Train Crash: 21 killed, several injured after 2 trains derail on madrid–andalusia route - How did the derailment happen?

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.