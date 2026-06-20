Bedford train collision: Driver dead, several passengers injured as two trains collide in North London

In a tragic incident, two trains collided north of London on Friday, leading to the death of a driver and seriously injuring dozens of people on board, as reported by the Associated Press.

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Bedford train collision: Driver dead, several passengers injured as two trains collide in North London

In a tragic incident, two trains collided north of London on Friday, leading to the death of a driver and seriously injuring dozens of people on board, as reported by the Associated Press. As per the information on rail tracking websites, both trains were traveling south to London St. Pancras station when they collided outside the town of Bedford around 5:15 PM.

Issuing a statement, the police said, ” We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died.” :A major incident has been declared, and officers are continuing to respond at the scene alongside colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the local Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services,’’ AP reported.