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Before WSOs rescue from Iran, US Army rescued USAF Captain, later made into Hollywood blockbuster: Read about it here

Before WSO’s rescue from Iran, US Army rescued USAF Captain, later made into Hollywood blockbuster: Read about it here

The plan called for sending helicopters into enemy territory, with fighter jets—alongside attack helicopters—providing air cover and protection from above.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US Military Pilot Rescue Operation: Amidst the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, an F-15E fighter jet was shot down by Iranian forces over southwestern Iran. The aircraft carried two crew members: a pilot and a Weapon Systems Officer. Both successfully ejected from the plane, but due to landing in different locations, they became separated from one another. The pilot was rescued by US forces within a few hours, but the Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) remained stranded deep within enemy territory.

Irrespective of the situation and hostile territory, the US military launched an extremely high-risk operation deep inside Iran to rescue the Weapon Systems Officer. For this, they undertook a very dangerous, high-risk operation and succeeded.

However, this is not an isolated, one-off mission of its type undertaken by the US military. They have executed such dangerous missions in the past as well. Let us tell you about one such operation.

Aircraft Downed During the 1995 Bosnian War

This one dates back to the Bosnian War of 1995, when US Air Force Captain Scott O’Grady’s (Nickname “Basher 52”) F-16 fighter jet was shot down over Bosnia on June 2, 1995. After being hit, O’Grady ejected from the aircraft and took cover in the forests of the enemy-controlled territory. He spent approximately six days surviving without food or water, enduring the cold, and evading Serbian soldiers. Captain Scott relied on his survival training to keep himself alive until he was ultimately rescued by US Marines.

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Scott’s Close Shave with Enemy

US pilot Scott O’Grady moved forward with extreme caution, constantly evading enemy soldiers who were actively searching for him. Scott would only move under the cover of darkness to ensure that no one could spot him; during the day, he would remain stationary in a single location. According to a CNN report, at one point, an enemy helicopter came so close to him that he could even see the faces of the pilots sitting inside.

Scott Did Not Give Up

Enemy soldiers were searching for Scott, firing at anything that moved. On one side stood the enemy; on the other, a desperate struggle for survival. Scott refused to give up; during those trying times, he ate ants and plants, and drank water from his emergency pack until it ran out on the fourth day. Thereafter, Scott kept himself alive by drinking rainwater that had collected on tree leaves.

Scott Maintained Patience

Scott O’Grady had a survival radio, but using it at the wrong moment could give away his location to the enemy. Scott maintained his composure even in such dire circumstances and refrained from using the radio at all. On the sixth day, while still deep within enemy territory, Scott switched on his radio and transmitted a signal. This signal was picked up by a NATO aircraft passing overhead.

U.S. Military Launches Operation

Upon receiving the signal, a U.S. military rescue team was immediately mobilized. To execute the operation, the U.S. Navy ship USS Kearsarge was also deployed. The plan called for sending helicopters into enemy territory, with fighter jets—alongside attack helicopters—providing air cover and protection from above. On June 8, the helicopters flew at an extremely low altitude to evade radar detection.

Mission Accomplished

Executing the mission, the U.S. military successfully rescued Pilot Scott O’Grady from a mountaintop. During the mission, the helicopters came under heavy enemy fire. At one point, bullets were flying just a few feet away from Scott. Despite this, he was safely rescued and brought back home. Scott O’Grady received a hero’s welcome in the United States and even visited the White House. The then-U.S. President, Bill Clinton, hailed Scott as an American hero.

Hollywood Movie ‘Behind Enemy Lines’

It is widely believed that the 2001 film ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ is loosely based on the experience of Pilot Scott O’Grady being shot down and rescued. Directed by John Moore, the movie stars Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman, Gabriel Macht, Joaquim de Almeida, David Keith, Olek Krupa, Vladimir Mashkov, Charles Malik Whitfield, Geoff Pierson, and Leon Russom.

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