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Begging us to make deal: US President Trump claims Iran desperate after military defeat, issues fresh warning

‘Begging us to make deal’: US President Trump claims Iran desperate after ‘military defeat’, issues fresh warning

US President Trump has issued a fresh warning against Iran. Scroll down to read it.

‘Begging us to make deal’: US President Trump claims Iran desperate after ‘military defeat’, issues fresh warning (Image: AI generated)

US-Iran Conflict: The United States President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian negotiators are ‘begging’ them to make a deal. This was stated in a Truth Social post on Thursday. It comes at a time when Iran and the United States are in conflict. The situation started with the military strikes of the Donald Trump-led United States and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel against Iran. The strikes led to the death of the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was soon declared the new supreme leader. Since then, the situation has become worse as several top leaders of Iran have died in the attacks.

US President Trump’s recent claim about Iran

Donald Trump, on Thursday, claimed that the Iranian negotiators are ‘difficult’ and ‘strange’. He added that they are begging them “to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Donald Trump wrote this on his Truth Social account.

What does Trump expect from Iran?

According to reports, US President Donald Trump plans sanctions relief for Iran. Alongside this, he wants Iran to cancel its nuclear programme and impose limits on the capabilities of the country’s missile systems, with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the major transit route of oil imports, as stated by the officials who are familiar with the proposal.

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What’s happening in Iran?

The conflict started when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran over a nuclear deal. This led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, Iran also launched retaliatory strikes on the US military bases.

Since then, the tensions between the countries are escalating. The strikes have led to the deaths of many top leaders of Iran, like the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani, chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi, and the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

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